Cape Water Tours earns multiple national and regional honors in 2025

Cape Water Tours was recognized in 2025 with honors from USA Today, Entrepreneur Magazine and Southern Delaware Tourism. (Cape Water Tours)

LEWES, Del. - Cape Water Tours announced it was recognized in 2025 with several national and regional honors, including being named one of USA Today’s 10Best Boat Tours for the second consecutive year.

The company was also recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Best Mom-and-Pop Shops and was honored as Best Attraction by Southern Delaware Tourism. Cape Water Tours said the awards reflect the support of its guests, community and partners, as well as the passion behind its work on the water.

Cape Water Tours advertises seal watching with the MERR institute.

Cape Water Tours advertises seal watching with the MERR institute. (Cape Water Tours) 

 

 

The tour company thanked those who have supported its operations and said it looks ahead to welcoming guests back on the water in the new year.

Tags

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you