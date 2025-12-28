Cape Water Tours earns multiple national and regional honors in 2025

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft possible. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Sandy Hook to Manasquan Inlet NJ out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force winds may not develop until late Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&