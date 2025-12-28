Cape Water Tours earns multiple national and regional honors in 2025

LEWES, Del. - Cape Water Tours announced it was recognized in 2025 with several national and regional honors, including being named one of USA Today’s 10Best Boat Tours for the second consecutive year.
The company was also recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Best Mom-and-Pop Shops and was honored as Best Attraction by Southern Delaware Tourism. Cape Water Tours said the awards reflect the support of its guests, community and partners, as well as the passion behind its work on the water.
The tour company thanked those who have supported its operations and said it looks ahead to welcoming guests back on the water in the new year.