MILTON, Del. - The Friends of Prime Hook U.S. Wildlife Refuge will host its twentieth annual Nature Photography Contest, opening with a reception on Sunday, Oct. 13. The group encourages photographers of all ages to capture the beauty of Delmarva, with entries accepted in categories such as Delmarva Scenery, Native Birds, Native Wildlife, Native Plants and Flowers and The Beauty of Prime Hook.
Submissions must be delivered by Oct. 6, and will be judged by professional photographers the week of Oct. 9. Winning entries will be announced at the Oct. 13 reception, and the exhibit will run through Dec. 7. A Grand Prize will be awarded for Best in Show, and the public can vote for the "People’s Choice Award" throughout the exhibition.