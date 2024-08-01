LEWES, Del. - A wild accident at the Waves Car Wash in Five Points happened Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a Subaru Forester leaving the car wash couldn't handle a curve, hit a concrete pole, and flipped over on its roof. This happened around 3:30 p.m.
According to the Lewes Fire Department, the driver, a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was the only person hurt. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
In a Facebook post, Waves stated they closed for the rest of the day and confirmed that none of their workers were hurt or injured.