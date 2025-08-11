MILFORD, Del. - A proposed major subdivision on Truitt Avenue in Milford is drawing concern from some residents as it makes its first appearance before City Council Monday.
The proposal is for 4.5 acres of land located along the west side of Truitt Avenue between NW Third Street and NW Sixth Street.
The development, submitted by Carlisle Lane LLC, has already received approval for 32 variances from the city's Board of Adjustment in March. Approved variances include changes to lot coverage, width, density, and yard size requirements.
Some community members say the number and scope of the variances are excessive. A petition calling for the removal of the current Board of Adjustment members has gathered more than 20 signatures.
Julie Morris, who started the petition, said she believes the board's decisions are not in the public’s best interest.
"Second thing is safety, which adds into a layer of legality. This is a huge risk Milford would take by allowing these homes so close to a floodway," said Morris.
Several agencies, including DelDOT, DNREC, the Carlisle Fire Company and the police department have not yet submitted comments on the proposed development.
Following Monday’s City Council meeting, the proposal is expected to move to the Planning Commission for further review.