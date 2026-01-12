MILFORD, DEL. - Monday night, the Milford Town Council unanimously approved the site plans for a substation on Cedar Beach Road.
The forthcoming substation will be crucial in helping the Carlisle Fire Company decrease response time specifically in the Southeast quadrant of Milford.
Something Duane Fox, a member of the Carlisle Fire Company says will also help retain and recruit members. "Helping the community decreasing our response times in the southeast quadrant of our territory." Fox says "We're going to pick up membership out that way that maybe stopped responding. Because if you don't make a fire truck, there's no fun in that."
Fox also told CoastTV that the company has already began making improvements to the existing storage building that sits on the property. Some of those improvements include changing the heating system as well as adding in some of their lockers.