DELAWARE- As John Carney steps down as Governor to assume the role of Mayor of Wilmington, he reflects on his administration's efforts in economic development, education and public safety.
In a statement released Tuesday, Carney expressed gratitude to Delawareans for their trust during his time in office.
“Working hard and working together, I believe we met that promise,” Carney said in his statement. “To the people of Delaware, thank you for your trust. It has been my great privilege to serve as your Governor.”
Economic Development
According to Governor Carney’s administration, economic growth was a priority during his tenure. Initiatives like the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP), established shortly after he took office, reportedly supported numerous projects, contributing to over 10,000 jobs and more than $2 billion in capital investment.
The administration also cited the launch of the Encouraging Development, Growth, and Expansion (EDGE) competition in 2019, which it says has provided $7.25 million in grants to more than 110 small businesses, including those owned by women, minorities and veterans.
Education and Workforce Initiatives
In education, the administration introduced the Opportunity Funding program, which it claims directs $63 million annually to support low-income and multilingual students. Efforts to improve educator pay were also highlighted as part of the administration’s goals for strengthening the education system.
The administration also pointed to the creation of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative as a means of providing targeted support for schools in Wilmington. Additionally, over $1.7 billion was reportedly invested in school construction projects, including the Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy in Wilmington.
Public Safety and Housing
Governor Carney’s administration stated that it supported 23 pieces of gun safety legislation, including red-flag laws designed to temporarily remove firearms from individuals deemed to be in crisis. Efforts to address affordable housing were also noted, with projects such as Imani Village in Wilmington and Dutchman’s Harvest in Lewes receiving funding.
Environmental Efforts
The administration highlighted environmental actions such as the launch of the Climate Action Plan and the passage of the Climate Change Solutions Act, which set goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Delaware Energy Solutions Act, passed in 2024, was cited as a step toward supporting renewable energy projects, including offshore wind development.
Efforts to preserve open space and farmland were also emphasized, with the administration reporting a record 403 farms preserved through the AgLands program.