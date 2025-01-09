LEWES, Del. - A heartfelt tribute to former President Jimmy Carter was held at the Habitat for Humanity Restore Center in Lewes on Tuesday, where the late president’s profound impact on the organization was remembered.
Carter, a long-time advocate for affordable housing, worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity throughout his life, leaving a lasting legacy.
The event attracted attendees from across Sussex County, each eager to share stories and personal memories of Carter’s contributions. Kevin Gilmore, CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Sussex County, reflected on how Carter’s values of service and compassion shaped his own life.
“We forget to stop and reflect on things that are important. Reflecting on Carter’s life is about reflecting on the values that matter to me,” Gilmore said.
One of the highlights of the afternoon was a door display, where attendees could write their own tributes to Carter and sign the symbolic door. The door, representing the many opportunities Carter opened for others, will remain on display for the rest of the month.
Katie Millard, a Habitat for Humanity staff member, credited Carter with bringing widespread attention to the organization.
“Without him, we wouldn’t be able to do all the good work we’re doing,” Millard said.
Carter’s influence continues to inspire, and Habitat for Humanity will honor his spirit through its ongoing work.