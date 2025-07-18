MILTON, Del. — People driving in and out of Milton can breathe a sigh of relief—Cave Neck Road has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The road had been closed between Diamond Farm Road and Hudson Road since mid-May for long-overdue bridge repairs.
The Delaware Department of Transportation originally expected the closure to last into late August. The project focused on restoring a bridge over 100 years old, which DelDOT classified as a high-priority fix.
Drivers have faced longer commutes and traffic confusion during the closure. The detour turned what was typically a 10-minute drive between Milton and Route 1 into an 18-minute trip during peak hours.
With the bridge work complete and the road back open, drivers can now return to their usual routes between Milton and Route 1—saving both time and frustration.