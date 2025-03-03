Cedar Beach Drawbridge

The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure of Cedar Beach Road between Lighthouse Road and Marina Lane due to a mechanical issue.

MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure of Cedar Beach Road between Lighthouse Road and Marina Lane due to a mechanical issue.

Drivers north of Cedar Creek Drawbridge should take Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) north to Coastal Highway (SR 1), follow Coastal Highway (SR 1) south to Slaughter Beach Road, take Slaughter Beach Road east to Bay Avenue, and follow Bay Avenue north to Cedar Creek Drawbridge.

Drivers south of Cedar Creek Drawbridge should follow Bay Avenue south to Slaughter Beach Road, take Slaughter Beach Road west to Coastal Highway (SR 1), follow Coastal Highway (SR 1) north to Cedar Beach Road (SR 36), and take Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) east to Cedar Creek Drawbridge.

There is no timeline yet for when the road will reopen. Drivers are advised to follow posted detours and use caution in the area.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you