MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure of Cedar Beach Road between Lighthouse Road and Marina Lane due to a mechanical issue.
Drivers north of Cedar Creek Drawbridge should take Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) north to Coastal Highway (SR 1), follow Coastal Highway (SR 1) south to Slaughter Beach Road, take Slaughter Beach Road east to Bay Avenue, and follow Bay Avenue north to Cedar Creek Drawbridge.
Drivers south of Cedar Creek Drawbridge should follow Bay Avenue south to Slaughter Beach Road, take Slaughter Beach Road west to Coastal Highway (SR 1), follow Coastal Highway (SR 1) north to Cedar Beach Road (SR 36), and take Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) east to Cedar Creek Drawbridge.
There is no timeline yet for when the road will reopen. Drivers are advised to follow posted detours and use caution in the area.