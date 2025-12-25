MILTON, Del. -The CoastTV Present Wrapping Championship delivered high drama and unforgettable moments as two standout competitors faced off in what organizers billed as the greatest packaging contest of all time.
Championship decided at CoastTV Present Wrapping Finals
- Matthew Pencek
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
-
-
Tags
Locations
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
HOA sends farmer letter over corn husks blowing into neighborhood
-
UPDATE 4: Trooper Matthew Snook killed, suspect dead following shooting at Wilmington DMV
-
Blue Moon restaurant building in Rehoboth Beach listed for sale
-
Flags lowered statewide after Delaware State Trooper killed at DMV
-
Sen. Coons congratulates Delaware students named to service academy slots