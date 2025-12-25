WRAPPING CONTEST

CoastTV's Matt Pencek (L) and Paul Williams (R) competing in a present wrapping contest.

MILTON, Del. -The CoastTV Present Wrapping Championship delivered high drama and unforgettable moments as two standout competitors faced off in what organizers billed as the greatest packaging contest of all time.

Anchor Matt Pencek battled Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams. The championship came down to the fundamentals that define elite wrapping: speed, precision and presentation. Judges emphasized that while time and efficiency mattered, aesthetics were equally critical in determining the best wrapper.

The final round featured moments of tension and debate, including close calls over technique and whether certain elements met the technical definition of a “wrapped” present. In the end, officials ruled that, by the letter of the law, the winning entry satisfied the competition’s standards.

The championship award was ultimately presented to morning anchor Matt Pencek. As his name was announced, the crowd erupted in applause for what many described as a fitting conclusion to a breakthrough season.

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

