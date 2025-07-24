REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Before Charlie Bramble ever made his first ocean rescue, he had to prove he had what it takes to protect beachgoers along the coast. Now, during a summer of hard work and camaraderie, the University of Delaware student has been named the Rehoboth Beach Patrol's Rookie of the Year.
To get to this point, Bramble had to complete — and compete — in multiple physical tests. Lifeguards undergo tryouts before each summer, and rookies later undergo six weeks of rookie training and grueling workouts. After completing rookie training, a new lifeguard qualifies to take a two-day, multi-event test. Each day is packed with back-to-back activities, including a mile-long swim, pushups, timed underwater breath holds, ocean rescues with and without a buoy, soft sand sprints and more. Competitors receive placements for each event and the lifeguard with the best score becomes the year's Rookie of the Year.
Bramble, from Wilmington, is a rising sophomore at the University of Delaware studying finance and accounting. A previous pool lifeguard, he told CoastTV that he decided to join the Rehoboth Beach Patrol after becoming friends with two floormates who were lifeguards. Relationships like these are one of the best parts about being a lifeguard in Bramble's experience.
"I find that it's not just a work thing. I hang out with these people all hours of the day," Bramble said. "I was intimidated a little socially at first; I have friends who come down to the beach, but most of them are up north. Here, I was part of the family instantly."
Besides the relationships he's built, one of the most meaningful moments from his rookie season as a lifeguard was his first save. A woman got caught in a rip current and fought to swim to shore, Bramble said, but began to get exhausted as the current continued to push her out into the water. Lifeguards tried to whistle to direct her to swim sideways, but she began waving for help. Bramble jumped off his stand, rode the current to her and helped her back to shore.
"Joining the beach patrol has helped with my confidence and physical fitness," he said. "It's like, the sense of responsibility I have to these people, and a sense of pride I have to help out. It's helped me to enjoy my experience more here."