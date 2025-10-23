MARYLAND/DELAWARE -Law enforcement agencies from Delaware and Maryland are working together after a stolen vehicle pursuit on October 22 led across multiple counties and state lines before being called off for public safety reasons.
Around 11:06 a.m., the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Delaware State Police to assist with a vehicle chase involving a stolen car. According to investigators, the chase began in Delaware when the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed and then ran away. The accused thief then stole a second vehicle — a black minivan — and fled into Wicomico County.
Delaware troopers pursued the minivan into Maryland but lost sight of it shortly after crossing the state line. Deputies from Wicomico County later located the vehicle hiding in a gas station parking lot. When they attempted to approach, the driver took off again, prompting another pursuit.
The chase continued through rural parts of Dorchester County, Caroline County, and back into Delaware before returning once more to Caroline County. As the pursuit entered the more heavily traveled area of Denton, deputies ended the chase to protect the safety of other drivers.
Deputies are now working with Delaware State Police to identify the driver, who will face multiple charges once identified.