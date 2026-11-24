GEORGETOWN, Del. - More than 300 guests gathered at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown on Tuesday for its annual Holiday Feast, bringing Sussex County seniors together ahead of Thanksgiving.
The celebration featured a traditional turkey dinner, entertainment, contests and prizes, while providing older adults with an opportunity to socialize and connect with others during the holiday season.
For some seniors, the holidays can be a particularly lonely time. According to a 2025 survey by Retirement Living, more than one in four seniors wish they had more social connections during the holidays.
Lutisha Gibbs, a supporter of the CHEER Community Center, emphasized the importance of the relationships fostered through the organization.
“We love the friendship, which is very important, the socialization or just being around someone else,” Gibbs said. “Someone to communicate with, someone to share your story, go around and talk. It’s just a family atmosphere.”
According to CHEER CEO Beckett Wheatley, more than 300 guests attended this year’s celebration, which comes as the organization marks 55 years of serving Sussex County seniors.
CHEER operates eight centers throughout Sussex County, providing opportunities for older adults to stay socially connected.
Tuesday’s celebration ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with tickets costing $6 for seniors over 60 and $8 for those under 60