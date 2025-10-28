GEORGETOWN, Del.- CHEER, a nonprofit organization serving Sussex County seniors, is expected to break ground on Oct. 28 on a major expansion of its 34-acre Gateway East Senior Residential Village. The project will add new affordable housing for seniors. It will also create a centralized hub for support services.
- Gateway East Apartments 1 is a 59-unit complex for low- to moderate-income seniors. It marks the first of four planned additions, which will ultimately add 236 apartments.
- The CHEER Administration and Support Services Building will be a new headquarters. It will consolidate the administrative and in-home services staff who are currently spread across multiple locations.
CHEER officials say the project will not only provide more housing options but also improve access to resources for older adults across Sussex County.
“This project is not just a construction site, it’s a foundation for the future,” said Beckett Wheatley, CHEER’s CEO. “Sussex County’s senior population is growing faster than anywhere else in Delaware — and with that growth comes responsibility. The Gateway East Village is not just about buildings. It’s about people — ensuring that every older adult has access to safe, affordable housing and the services they need to age in place.”
According to CHEER, the new administration building will also free up space in the current community center for expanded programs and activities for seniors. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2026.