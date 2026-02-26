WASHINGTON – A new bill in Congress aims to support efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay, improve water quality, and connect local students, businesses and communities to conservation projects.
The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Advancement for Training, Education, Restoration, and Science (WATERS) Act would reauthorize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Chesapeake Bay Office. The office works with local businesses, schools, nonprofits and residents on coastal resilience and restoration projects.
The bill would allow NOAA to monitor restoration activities, collect and share data on marine resources, and support the management and protection of Bay habitats. It also authorizes the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training program, which provides grants for environmental education projects connecting students with the Bay.
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) introduced the bill.
Companion legislation has been introduced in the House by U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), Rob Wittman (R-Va.), Jennifer Kiggans (R-Va.) and Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.).
Groups including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the Choose Clean Water Coalition support the legislation, citing NOAA’s role in oyster restoration, species protection, and educational programs.