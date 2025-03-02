PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A fire on Sunday, March 2, destroyed two chicken houses and killed approximately 41,000 chickens in Somerset County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Firefighters were called to 12033 Petes Hill Road around 1:30 p.m. after the property owner, Luan Nguyen, discovered the fire. Officials said Nguyen had received a system trouble alarm about an hour earlier but was not on the property at the time. When he arrived, one of the chicken houses had already burned and collapsed.
Nguyen attempted to stop the fire from spreading but was overtaken by flames, which also engulfed his Toyota Highlander SUV. Fire crews arrived and contained the fire to the two chicken houses and the car.
About 30 firefighters responded, bringing the fire under control in 45 minutes. The estimated loss is $200,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. No injuries were reported.