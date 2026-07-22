FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - A pediatric patient was airlifted to a specialty care center Tuesday afternoon following a water rescue incident on Harpoon Road, according to the Bethany Beach Fire Company.
The fire company said crews were dispatched around 4:25 p.m. to the 30000 block of Harpoon Road for a reported traumatic injury. While units were responding, the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center notified responders that the patient was still in the water, prompting the incident to be upgraded to a water rescue.
According to the Bethany Beach Fire Company, units 7011 and Marine 1 responded to access and remove the patient from the water. Sussex County Paramedics units 105 and 109 provided advanced life support care at the scene.
The fire company said that after the patient was stabilized, they were transported by ChristianaCare LifeNet helicopter to a specialty care center for further evaluation and treatment.
Bethany Beach Fire Company said the response involved coordination between the fire company, Sussex County Paramedics, the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center and ChristianaCare LifeNet to provide emergency care and transport the patient for specialized treatment.