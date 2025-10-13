GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Oct. 13, Governor Matt Meyer ceremonially signed Senate Bills 142 and 143 into law which goes against exploitation and supports parental access to their children's digital accounts to increase safety.
Senate Bill 142 was signed to increase penalties for sexual extortion in the state of Delaware for victims who are children, vulnerable adults, or when there isserious injury or death in relation to the offense. The bill will raise the issue from a Class E to a Class B felony and it also requires schools in Delaware to include education in sexual extortion.
Senate Bill 143 allows court proceedings for parents or legal guardians wanting to access a deceased minor’s digital assets and accounts. It also includes technical updates to make surethere is consistency with legislative drafting standards.
"These bills help bring our state up-to-speed with some of the risks that technology poses to our communities and kids, while equipping teachers, parents, and families with the knowledge and awareness they need to prevent abuse before it happens," said Governor Matt Meyer.
Both of these bills were sponsored by Senator Brian Pettyjohn and Representative Kim Williams who believe the bills represent an important step in Delaware’s ongoing fight against sextortion and human trafficking.
"As we become more reliant on technology in everyday life, these laws will provide Delawareans with the tools to combat these growing issues in the years ahead," said Rep. Kim Williams.