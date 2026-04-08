CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said a horse known as Gidget’s Beach Baby died early Wednesday after an extensive rescue effort in marshland.
According to the fire company, Gidget’s Beach Baby was spotted during a boat tour Tuesday morning, stuck in the mud far out in the marsh. Two of her legs were freed before another cowboy arrived by boat, and together they were able to get her completely unstuck and provide water, grain and hay.
After multiple attempts to get her to stand, it was determined more hands were needed.
A group of nine cowboys then made their way to her by truck, trailer and boat. By that time, her health was deteriorating to the point of no return, the fire company said.
The rescuers used a tarp to move her about 100 yards by hand, lifted her into a boat and transported her to a service road, where she was placed in a trailer and taken to a medical barn.
At the barn, she was cleaned, made comfortable and given IV fluids and calcium to address dehydration and exhaustion. She was hoisted to her feet, but efforts were unsuccessful.
She was kept warm under a blanket and died peacefully early Wednesday, according to the fire company.
“We are grateful for her 2023 colt with Hoppy; Triton, a future herd stallion who carries on her looks and both parent’s genetics,” the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said. “She also has a 2018 filly Carlie Marie on the island as well.”
The fire company expressed gratitude for donors, the cowboys involved in the rescue and the care provided to the horse.