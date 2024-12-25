DELMARVA - Across Delmarva, thousands of lights fill the air, creating a magical atmosphere for all to enjoy.
Starting in Ocean City, visitors can experience the spectacular Winterfest of Lights. Kathi and Carl Angus, who were taking in the lights, couldn’t have been happier.
“It’s awesome, and it’s so pretty here. The weather’s perfect. Couldn’t have asked for a better day or time,” said Kathi Angus.
The Winterfest of Lights features thousands of lights along a beautiful park, interactive displays that allow visitors to step on or press buttons to change the colors, a classic Christmas tree lit up in all its glory, and even a fun slide for kids to enjoy.
But Winterfest is just the beginning of the holiday cheer in Ocean City. If you drive up to Caine Woods, you’ll discover a house completely lit up for the season. This home features an interactive button that plays festive music and a snowfall display for children to enjoy.
If you’re looking for even more Christmas cheer, head up the coast to Rehoboth Beach, where Schellville awaits. Located behind the Tanger Outlets, Schellville offers a completely free, family-friendly experience.
The five-acre holiday village includes train rides, sledding, snowball fights, and an ice-skating area, with live music playing throughout the village. Children can explore miniature houses for elves, while Santa and Mrs. Claus make special appearances.
Alyssa Titus, director and marketing coordinator for Schell Brothers, explained the immense effort behind the event. "We love this event so much because people come in, and the joy is so apparent when it snows every 15 minutes, when they see all these magical things, with little kids just shrieking for joy in the houses."
Cynthia Connolly and her husband, enjoying their first walk through Schellville, were equally enchanted. “It’s just a delightful place to be. And so enchanting. And the people are so warm and inviting, and all the exhibits are just lovely and tastefully done,” she said.
From Winterfest in Ocean City to Schellville and the lights of Caine Woods, the holiday spirit shines brightly along the coast. Be sure to bring your whole family for a festive ride through these stunning displays this Christmas season.