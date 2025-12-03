DELAWARE- Christopher Beardsley has announced that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Chris Coons.
Beardsley, a Delaware native, said he has served in AmeriCorps, the Peace Corps, was a Fulbright Scholar in South Africa and worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The democrat said in his campaign that he is a champion for housing and healthcare as human rights for Delawareans. According to Beardsley's campaign website, some of his core priorities for the U.S. Senate are housing, healthcare, LGBTQIA+ rights, social security and more.
"Delaware families should no longer feel the vulnerability brought upon us by the healthcare industry, continuous rent increases, poor living conditions, and climate injustice," Beardsley said.
The Democratic primary is Sept. 15, 2026.