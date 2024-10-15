LEWES, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will showcase two new films starting Oct. 18.
'LEE' follows the life of American photographer Lee Miller, portrayed by Kate Winslet, chronicling her transformation from fashion model to acclaimed war correspondent during World War II. Screenings are scheduled for Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., Oct. 20, at 2 p.m., Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. and Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.
'Exhibiting Forgiveness' tells the story of a Black artist (André Holland) whose career is disrupted by a visit from his estranged father, forcing them to confront familial trauma and the challenges of forgiveness. Screenings will take place on Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. and Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $9 for members, $11.50 for general audiences and $5 for students (available only at the theater box office). Advance tickets can be purchased online or at the Cinema Art Theater box office, open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.