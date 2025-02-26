MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has announced that the 2025 annual election is cancelled. This comes after all the city council seats up for election were uncontested. The election was originally scheduled for April 26.
By the Feb. 25, filing deadline, four candidates submitted nominating petitions for their respective wards:
- Ward 1 Council: Daniel Marabello
- Ward 2 Council: Nadia Zychal
- Ward 3 Council: Danny Perez
- Ward 4 Council: Jason L. James Sr.
Since there was only one candidate per ward, Delaware law 15 Del. C. 7555(j) allows them to assume office without a formal election. The newly elected council members will be sworn in on May 5, at 6 p.m. during the city’s Annual Organizational Meeting.
For questions regarding voter status or future elections, residents can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 302-422-1111, Extensions 1142 or 1303.