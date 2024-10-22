MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has introduced a new emergency communication system from RAVE Technologies, aimed at delivering important updates to residents during emergencies.
The city says this system is intended to provide direct information on emergencies such as power outages, flooding or other hazards.
"The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority,” said City Manager Mark Whitfield. “With the increasing frequency and intensity of storms, it’s vital that we have a reliable communication system in place to keep everyone informed during emergencies."
Residents will receive emails from the city through the address cityofmilford@email.getrave.com. The city says emails will contain relevant updates and recipients are asked to verify their contact information by clicking the link in the message.
For those who have not received an email, the city offers a registration option online.
Further details and resources related to the RAVE system and emergency preparedness can be found on the City of Milford’s website or by contacting city officials at (302) 422-6616.