MILFORD, Del. - In a Milford City Council meeting Jan. 27, the Chief of the Milford Police Department will update city officials on the progress of a pay study.
According to Milford Police, once the study is completed, they will decide if certain positions will or will not see a pay increase.
According to the Milford Police Department website, they offer a competitive starting salary of $61,674 with benefits.
For a full-time telecommunications operator/dispatcher, the city of Milford offers a starting salary at 20.72 an hour with benefits.
Michele Rudzik hopes this study means more money for officers.
"I think in today's world, police officers should make a lot more money," said Rudzik. "They go out every day and they really don't know if they're going to come home that night."
Jack Ennis agrees that officers should be paid more.
"My personal feeling is they should be probably making more for what they have to go through." said Ennis.