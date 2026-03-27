REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced the bandstand sets for the 2026 Summer Concert Series.
A dynamic mix of new performers and returning favorites for a season of free live music in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The city says concerts will be held through the summer of 2026 at 8 p.m. at the Rehoboth Bandstand.
Live music from fan favorites is set to return to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand this summer, with the first performance coming on June 12, according to the City of Rehoboth Beach. On June 12, the city says 70's rock group Super Trans Am.
On Saturday, July 18, the city says the American Pink Floyd, Echoes, will perform with a massive laser show. However, this year, Rehoboth Beach officials say there will not be a performance on Sunday, July 19.
Rehoboth Beach officials name the following debut performers:
Uncaged, a Zac Brown Band tribute
Big Boy Brass Band
Nashville Express
The Brit Pack performing British Invasion classics
Yacht Lobsters
Jersey Beach Boys
They also list returning artists and bands as:
Yellow Brick Road (Elton John)
BOSTYX (Boston & Styx)
The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac)
The Sensational Soul Cruisers, Frontiers (Journey)
Love Seed Mama Jump
Lower Case Blues, Earth Jam
Charlie and the Cooltones
“Each year, we work to elevate the experience at the Bandstand, and 2026 is no exception,” said Corey Groll, Bandstand Director. “We’re excited to introduce several outstanding new acts while welcoming back some of our most popular performers. It’s shaping up to be a truly memorable summer in Rehoboth Beach.”
Notable performers also listed by the city are Kashmir The Led Zeppelin Show, 7 Bridges The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Captain Mike & the Shipwrecked, and a Simon & Garfunkel tribute by On Bleecker Street.
Not only do these concerts provide tourists and locals with fun events, but they also provide a large boost for the nearby businesses in Rehoboth Beach.