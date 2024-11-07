REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is issuing a request for qualifications for a city solicitor, the third in this role in about a year.
The city solicitor is the chief legal counsel to the City of Rehoboth Beach, which includes commissioners, the manager, multiple departments, boards and commissions. It does not include the planning commission or board of adjustment, which each has its own independent counsel.
Job requirements include:
- Being in good standing with the Delaware Bar.
- Being licensed to practice law before all state courts in Delaware and the federal district that has jurisdiction over Delaware.
- A minimum of three years of legal experience, with a preference for five years of experience representing municipalities and government entities.
- Preparation and participation in all city commission meetings and workshops.
- Having an adequate familiarity with the City Charter.
This hunt for a solicitor is the latest chapter in filling the position. A 2023 petition was filed following the resignation of former city solicitor Glenn Mandalas and the succeeding appointment of Alex Burns. The Attorney General's office determined in February 2024 that Burns' appointment was done without sufficient public notice.
Because of the departure of Mandalas, the commissioners had held a vote in a November 2023 special meeting. They did not meet their burden to justify that the discussions that took place in the special meeting's executive session were proper under FOIA, according to a response from the Department of Justice at the time.
A full list of job requirements, a proposed hiring schedule and application information for the city solicitor position is available at CityofRehobothBeach.com. Requests for qualifications are due by Dec. 2.