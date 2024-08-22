LEWES, Del. - The Clear Space Theatre Company is conducting a market study to pick a location for a new performing arts center. On Thursday, Clear Space presented its plans to Mayor Andrew Williams and the City Council.
According to the letter read during the meeting on Thursday, the facility would be the first of its kind in Sussex County, serving as a home to a range of art institutions looking for improved space.
The company wants to have the site for the center identified by the end of 2024. According to Managing Director Joe Gfaller, Clear Space is beginning a market study for this purpose.
The market study aims to assess community needs and aid in site selection. Based on where Clear Space's audience members come from, the company says it is looking at sites in the 19971 and 19958 zip codes.
Clear Space had hoped to build a new venue in Rehoboth Beach. It had bought property on Rehoboth Ave, but pushback from some neighbors and other obstacles ended that plan. Clear Space sold the property last year.
The study is expected to be completed in three months. Click here to view the Clear Space letter to Lewes.