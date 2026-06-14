Clear Space raises record $129K at annual Tony Party

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Clear Space Theatre Company announced it raised a record-breaking $129,066.50 during its annual Tony Party fundraiser, surpassing its fundraising goal by more than $25,000.
According to the organization, the total marks the most money ever raised at a Tony Party in the theater company's history.
Clear Space officials thanked community members who attended the event, saying the support will help expand programming through the Clear Space Arts Institute. The funds will be used to reach more students through arts education initiatives, including growing summer camps at satellite locations and expanding the Broadway Bound program this fall.
The organization said the additional support will allow it to provide more young people with access to arts-based learning and creative opportunities throughout the region.
Clear Space leaders also credited supporters for helping foster creativity, confidence and leadership skills in the next generation through arts education programs.