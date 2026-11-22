MILLSBORO, Del. - Clothing Our Kids has had a significant increase in demand across Sussex County. The non-profit served 53 percent more students in the first quarter of the new school year compared to the same time period one year ago.
From August through October 2025, Clothing Our Kids provided 10,800 clothing items to 1,345 students. In the same period in 2026, 14,200 items of clothing have been handed out to over 2,000 students in need. Representing a 53 percent increase in students served and a 31 percent increase in clothing distributed.
As Clothing Our Kids continues to grow, the non-profit asks all that can volunteer to contact the non-profit. Clothing Our Kids says that more volunteers, partners and donations allow them to meet rising needs.