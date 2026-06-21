MILLSBORO, Del. - Clothing Our Kids has been awarded a $10,000 grant through the Freeman FACES Program, funding that will help provide new school clothing for children in Sussex County.
The Freeman FACES Program supports smaller nonprofit organizations in Sussex County with operating budgets of $500,000 or less. Founded in 2000, FACES stands for Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support and focuses on funding projects that may receive less public attention despite serving important community needs.
According to Clothing Our Kids, the organization’s annual budget for new school clothing now exceeds $156,000. The nonprofit said the entire $10,000 grant will be used to purchase clothing for students. This includes clothing packages for up to 34 students, with each child receiving five new outfits including: socks, shoes, undergarments, a hooded sweatshirt, pajamas, sneakers and a seasonal jacket.
“We’re incredibly proud to partner with these organizations that are doing such powerful and personal work in our communities,” said Michelle Freeman, Chairman and President of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “These are the people and programs that show up every day to support their neighbors, and we’re honored to stand beside them.”