DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The United States Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct an airborne recovery operation Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, to remove a navigation buoy that has washed ashore in Dewey Beach.
The Dewey Beach Police Department says officers will be on the scene to restrict beach access while crews work to remove the buoy.
A CH-47 helicopter that has been spotted hovering in the area will be used to lift the buoy from its beached location.
Police are asking beachgoers and people in the surrounding area to follow all posted restrictions and stay clear of the recovery operation.
The restrictions are intended to keep the public safe while the helicopter and Coast Guard crews complete the removal.
No specific time has been announced for when beach access will be restored.