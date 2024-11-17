FLEETON POINT, Md. – A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City rescued two people and their two dogs Thursday after their 31-foot sailboat ran aground south of Fleeton Point, Maryland.
According to the Coast Guard, the rescue operation involved a Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew. Upon arrival, Coast Guard teams made contact with the distressed vessel and coordinated the recovery.
Fleeton Point is located on the west side of the Chesapeake Bay, across the bay from Smith Island and Tangier. Video footage shows a helicopter crew hoisting the individuals and their dogs from the stranded sailboat and transported them safely to emergency services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
No injuries were reported during the operation.