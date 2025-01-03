Snow

Second Street in Downtown Lewes.

DELAWARE - As the weekend approaches, coastal communities on the Delmarva Peninsula are bracing for the first snowstorm of the season.

Forecasters predict that snowflakes will blanket the area, with a potential accumulation of 4 to 8 inches on the beaches. While many are preparing for the winter weather, not everyone is thrilled by the prospect of snow.

"I'm not a winter guy," said local Aref Fouladi.

However, some embrace the coming snow. A family from the area shared that they view the snow as part of life, adding that they wouldn't want to live somewhere where the temperatures consistently soar to 110 degrees.

In Lewes, Fouladi expressed his fondness for the lack of snow. "I like it, kind of like Arizona winters — dry, but with some snow from time to time," Fouladi said.

While snow is not a given, locals like Melissa Worthy are taking no chances.

"I'm stocking up on water, buying a snow shovel, and getting some snow melt today," Worthy said.

