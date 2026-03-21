Coastal Concerts continues season with spring performances in Lewes

Seraph Brass and ArcoStrum will perform upcoming Coastal Concerts shows at Bethel UMC in Lewes. (Coastal Concerts)

LEWES, Del. - Coastal Concerts is continuing its mission of bringing world-class chamber music to Delmarva with two upcoming performances in Lewes.

The concert says the series continues March 28 with Seraph Brass at Bethel United Methodist Church. The all-female quintet has performed internationally and is known for highlighting musicians from marginalized groups and diverse programming.

Another performance follows April 18 with ArcoStrum, a violin-guitar duo blending traditional Chinese music, rock and classical styles, says Coastal Concerts, the pair has earned international recognition for its genre-crossing performances.

Both concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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