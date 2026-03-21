LEWES, Del. - Coastal Concerts is continuing its mission of bringing world-class chamber music to Delmarva with two upcoming performances in Lewes.
Coastal Concerts continues season with spring performances in Lewes
- Grace Eckerle
Grace Eckerle
Reporter
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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Grace Eckerle
Reporter
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
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