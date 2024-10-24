This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
DOVER, Del. - Corporal David Huynh of the Delaware State Police has discovered a profound way to preserve life’s fleeting moments through his photography.
His latest work, a meaningful image of his daughter joyfully playing in a puddle, has earned a place on display at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C.
"It's very humbling. It's very exciting," Huynh said, highlighting the significance of this recognition.
The photograph serves as a reminder of the beauty found in everyday experiences, capturing a moment that resonates deeply with him.
"We often forget those brief moments in life that we take for granted," said Huynh, emphasizing the importance of cherishing even the little moments.
In addition to his passion for photography, Huynh’s skills play a crucial role in his professional duties as a public affairs officer for the state police. His images are often used for promotional materials that help foster community connections.
"Some of the posters we use for troop displays and recruitment materials help us connect with younger viewers," Huynh said.
His photograph will be featured as part of the exhibit titled "Officers as Artists," available for public viewing until August 2025.
Through his art, Huynh aims to capture and preserve precious moments, encouraging others to appreciate the beauty of life’s little pleasures.