This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Zoe Ziegler is a 12 year old girl from Selbyville that found her way in to staring in a big movie.
Janet's Planet is the name of the movie, Zoe's mom Carla Mansour said it was a coincidence that she got in to acting.
"They're having a really hard time finding the right, child for it. And she goes, I just think Zoe would be perfect. And I was like, I'll talk to her and see that's where it started."
Zoe's favorite part of acting is "memorizing the lines."
Zoe also relates to the character she plays in the movie 'Lacey' the daughter in the film saying.
"Lacey really likes nature and so do I, and she likes, to be outdoors and stuff and I like that as-well."
Carla also gives advice to other parents and children looking to get in to show-biz.
"I think if opportunity Knox or if you, you know, and you're like, that would never happen."
Zoe continues to audition and star in new movies as her young acting career continues to flourish.