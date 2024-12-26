This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
MILFORD, Del- The 37th Annual Festival of Trees brings holiday cheer this year, supporting one of Delaware's longest running non-profits, Delaware Hospice.
"This is our biggest event; it’s our signature event," said Peggy Dolby, director of philanthropy at Delaware Hospice.
The festival showcases an array of intricately decorated trees and wreaths, all donated by individuals or organizations. Each tree carries its own unique theme, from the “Tree of Angels” to the “Mardi Gras Masterpiece” and even a “Golf Tree,” complete with unique ornaments.
Some creations, like the tree crafted by the neighbors of Southern Meadows in Magnolia, are true labors of love, with every piece and detail handmade.
"Every year for the past ten years, we have created a tree for the Festival of Trees," said participant Ellen Ainge. "My husband is a woodcarver; he carves ornaments. A neighbor who is a quilter makes little angels with messages, and another neighbor who is a potter creates pottery pieces for us."
The decorated trees serve not only as festive displays but also as heartfelt tributes. Many feature dedications in memory of loved ones cared for by Delaware Hospice.
"Our signs are often in memory of patients we’ve served or loved ones," Dolby added. "It’s really nice for patients entering the building to see them. All the money raised goes to support hospice care."
This year’s event included a Marketplace and Bake Shop, where people made and donated items to be sold for the cause.
For some participants, the event is deeply personal.
"We started this because a neighbor of ours who crocheted ornaments passed away here, and Delaware Hospice took such wonderful care of him," Ainge shared. "We do it to support hospice. We love the organization."
The Festival of Trees is a celebration of the season and a testament to the spirit of generosity and community, with every ornament symbolizing love, remembrance, and the power of giving back.