SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - For David Heald, volunteering is all about making a difference - one small act of kindness at a time.
On Jan. 14, Heald spent his morning volunteering to help Teresa Butcher through the Village Volunteers program, which helps older adults live independently by providing them with support for everyday tasks.
“I’m just helping them do what they want to do,” said Heald. “If I can be a blessing to others in that sense, that’s enough for me.”
For Butcher, the help is invaluable. She can’t drive herself to the grocery store, so Heald’s assistance began with a car ride to pick her up. Before they left, Heald made a stop to get her mail from across the street.
At the store, Butcher took charge of her own shopping list, embracing her independence. Heald picked her up, helped her load the bags into the car and carried them inside when they returned to her home.
“Everybody is wonderful." Butcher said. “I don’t know another organization that is probably as good as this one.”
Butcher has been with The Village for about a decade, and she says the support she’s received has been life-changing.
“I’m so happy that I’m with them,” said Butcher. “So very, very happy.”
For Heald, the experience is equally rewarding.
“I probably get more out of it than maybe the people I’m helping,” Heald said.
In December 2024, Village Volunteers had 360 total volunteers that provided 1,096 services to 340 members.