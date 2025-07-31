This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
DELAWARE — The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, known to most Delawareans as MERR, is celebrating 25 years of protecting and rescuing marine wildlife along the state’s coast.
Founded by Suzanne Thurman in 2000, the nonprofit began with a personal mission and a cold-stunned sea turtle rescued from the shoreline.
“I had to keep her alive overnight in my laundry room,” Thurman recalled. "She served such a big purpose because I could see how much these animals needed care right away and ease their suffering and also document them."
Since then, MERR has dealt with more than 5,000 rescues involving stranded or injured marine mammals and sea turtles, including whales, dolphins, porpoises and seals. The organization also leads public outreach efforts to educate communities on marine conservation.
“You can’t save every animal,” Thurman said. “That’s why prevention and education are so critical. Our future education center will be a legacy for this community.”
Thurman credits the support of more than 500 volunteers over the years and says MERR’s work wouldn’t be possible without them.
“I don’t see people suddenly not caring about these animals,” she said. “It’s a wonderful partnership.”
MERR continues to operate 24/7, responding to calls from across the Delaware coast.