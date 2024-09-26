This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Zoe Ziegler is a 12-year-old girl from Selbyville that starred in a big movie, "Janet Planet."
Ziegler's mom, Carla Mansour, said it was a coincidence that she got into acting in the first place.
"They're having a really hard time finding the right child for it. And she goes, 'I just think Zoe would be perfect.' And I was like, 'I'll talk to her' and that's where it started."
Ziegler's favorite part of acting is memorizing the lines. She said she relates to the character she plays in the movie.
"Lacey really likes nature and so do I, and she likes to be outdoors and I like that, as well," Ziegler said.
Mansour wants to encourage other parents and children looking to get into show-biz. "I think if opportunity knocks or if you're like, 'that would never happen,' just go for it," she said. "You never know."
Ziegler continues to audition and star in new movies as her young acting career continues to flourish.