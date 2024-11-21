This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – With the holiday season approaching fast, people in Worcester County are stepping up to spread joy by giving to those in need.
Worcester GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a local non-profit organization, is spearheading efforts through its annual "Helping Hands for the Holidays" program. From Legos and robots to Spider-Man, community members are donating toys to brighten the holiday season for local families in need.
The organization, which works year-round to provide essentials like clothing, diapers, and shampoo to families in need, focuses on toys during the holidays. The goal is to ensure every child can experience the joy of unwrapping presents, while parents can concentrate on keeping their homes warm and food on the table.
Nick Cranford, Executive Director of Worcester GOLD, says the program collects hundreds of wish lists from children each year. The organization works tirelessly to fulfill as many of those requests as possible.
“They’re trying to keep their bills paid, keep their heat on, and keep food in the refrigerator,” Cranford said. “We love to be able to support those families at this time of year and make sure they’re able to provide toys for their kids so they can enjoy the same kind of holiday memories that a lot of us were able to enjoy.”
In addition to toys, Worcester GOLD accepts monetary donations through its website. These funds allow the organization to purchase more items and fill any gaps in the toy drive. “I just like to imagine the kids walking out on the morning of and seeing the tree and the presents,” Cranford added. “That’s the kind of Christmas magic that really motivates me.”
For those interested in lending a hand, donations can be dropped off at designated locations or made online through the Worcester GOLD website.