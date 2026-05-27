GEORGETOWN, Del. - State and county leaders are continuing discussions on how to manage future growth and traffic issues along the Route 9 and Route 113 corridor in Sussex County.
The discussion comes as DelDOT prepares for another stakeholder workshop as part of its Coastal Corridors Study, a long-range planning effort focused on future transportation and development needs along major Sussex County roadways.
Drivers traveling through the Route 9 and 113 intersection say congestion in the area has become increasingly noticeable over the years.
"It’s a little hectic," said Darryl Matthews, who frequently drives through the corridor.
Leaders say the goal of the study is to balance future development with infrastructure improvements while addressing safety and traffic concerns before they become larger problems.
Laurie Miller, another Sussex County local, said traffic has steadily increased as more people move to the area and visit Delaware beaches.
"Over the years, it’s gotten so much heavier because you got more people coming down here, more people finding Rehoboth Beach a better alternative to Ocean City," Miller said.
Thursday’s stakeholder workshop in Georgetown will focus on long-term improvements for the Route 9 and 113 corridor, as well as gathering public input on future growth in the area.
Some people say they are concerned infrastructure is not keeping pace with development.
"I don't believe they're putting as much emphasis on the infrastructure as they are on allowing builders to keep building," Miller said. "They're definitely not keeping up and it causes a lot of headaches for us locals during tourist season. I hope it gets better."
DelDOT officials say public feedback gathered through workshops and online surveys will help shape future traffic improvement recommendations along the corridor.
Some drivers say they have already started adjusting how they travel through the area to avoid congestion.
"A lot of out-of-state tags," said JR Chisholm. "So I think for locals, we try to learn the back roads and use those."
Chisholm added that he hopes road improvements can keep up with the county’s rapid growth.
"The infrastructure is not keeping up with the building and the influx of people," Chisholm said. "But I’ve seen that in a lot of different areas."
Leaders say the planning effort is intended to be long-range and may require up to 40 years, need multiple phases and involve comprehensive planning.