DELAWARE- A bipartisan bill to protect Delaware’s coastline and other coastal areas across the country is one step away from becoming law.
The Strengthening Coastal Communities Act, co-sponsored by Delaware Senator Tom Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, passed unanimously in the Senate and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for final approval.
The bill updates the Coastal Barrier Resources Act (CBRA), first created by a Delaware congressman in 1981. It adds 290,000 acres to the CBRA System, which aims to protect vulnerable coastal areas from development and reduce disaster-related costs for taxpayers.
Supporters say the CBRA has already helped shield more than 3.5 million acres of wetlands and barrier islands, potentially saving taxpayers $9.5 billion over the years.
“These updates will help protect Delaware’s communities from storms and flooding, while also saving money and preserving critical wildlife habitats,” said Sen. Carper.
The updated maps, developed through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, look to ensure Delaware’s coastal areas are better prepared to face climate challenges like rising sea levels and erosion.
For a closer look at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposed updates to CBRA maps in Delaware, click here.