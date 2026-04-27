DELMARVA - The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced that John Dearing, news director at CoastTV, will receive the 2026 Board of Governors Award.
The NATAS says the Board of Governors Award recognizes people, organizations or companies for outstanding achievement and unique accomplishments that extend beyond traditional television production. Honorees are selected for their enduring contributions to the industry and the community.
Dearing’s career spans stations across the country. From starting out as a reporter in the Midwest in 1980 to joining Draper Media on Delmarva in 2003 as a news director, he has built a distinguished career while helping others along the way.
While at Draper Media, he has helped expand station operations, launch new programming and modernize technology to better serve a growing region.
“John is a decorated industry veteran with a long list of achievements, but more importantly, he is a leader dedicated to shaping the next generation of professionals,” said NCCB-NATAS President Adam Longo. “It is an honor for the Board of Governors to recognize his lasting contributions.”
Beyond his daily leadership, Dearing is known for his commitment to mentorship. He has guided journalists who have gone on to succeed in top markets, including New York and Washington, D.C., as well as at the network level.
Dearing has also focused on strengthening each station’s storytelling with a more community and hyperlocal approach. Under his direction, WBOC produced impactful reporting such as “Hooked: Delmarva’s Drug Crisis,” an Emmy Award-winning documentary that sparked important conversations around opioid addiction and connected viewers with real-time support resources.
“John stands out for his unwavering commitment to excellence, paired with a rare sense of integrity and patience,” said Ted Corriero, director of photography. “It’s that combination that has made him a mentor to dozens of journalists who have gone on to succeed at the highest levels of our industry.”
Dearing will be honored at the 68th Capital Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 20, at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Bethesda.