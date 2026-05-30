OCEAN CITY, Md. - CoastTV News won 11 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards for 2026.

The station was nominated for 20 awards this year, with submissions drawn from a wide range of stories aired in 2025. Below are the wins for the news station.

  • Best Producer - Olivia Armstrong

  • Best Enterprise Reporting - Ana Sofia Roman and Ted Corriero, “Perdue Hazmat Worker Speaks Out”

  • Outstanding Serious Feature - Matt Pencek and Ted Corriero, “50 Years Since Vietnam”

  • Best Multimedia Journalist - Emma Aken

  • Outstanding Light Feature - Madeleine Overturf, Ted Corriero and Brandon Ferguson, “Chincoteague Pony Swim”

  • Best Reporter - Brandon Ferguson

  • Best Multi-Platform Storytelling - Torie Seagraves and Zoe Stayman

  • Outstanding Website - Torie Seagraves and Zoe Stayman

  • Outstanding Morning Newscast - Alyssa Baker, Matt Pencek and Grace Eckerle

  • Outstanding Political Coverage - Madeleine Overturf, Ted Corriero and Torie Seagraves, “Where is Stell Parker Selby?”

  • Best TV News Anchor - Madeleine Overturf

Draper Media, CoastTV's parent company, won multiple awards throughout the evening in between CoastTV, WBOC-TV and Delmarva Sports Network. 

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Reporter, CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva

Nicole Richter joined Coast TV News as a bilingual reporter in July of 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May of 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. 

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