OCEAN CITY, Md. - CoastTV News won 11 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards for 2026.
The station was nominated for 20 awards this year, with submissions drawn from a wide range of stories aired in 2025. Below are the wins for the news station.
Best Producer - Olivia Armstrong
Best Enterprise Reporting - Ana Sofia Roman and Ted Corriero, “Perdue Hazmat Worker Speaks Out”
Outstanding Serious Feature - Matt Pencek and Ted Corriero, “50 Years Since Vietnam”
Best Multimedia Journalist - Emma Aken
Outstanding Light Feature - Madeleine Overturf, Ted Corriero and Brandon Ferguson, “Chincoteague Pony Swim”
Best Reporter - Brandon Ferguson
Best Multi-Platform Storytelling - Torie Seagraves and Zoe Stayman
Outstanding Website - Torie Seagraves and Zoe Stayman
Outstanding Morning Newscast - Alyssa Baker, Matt Pencek and Grace Eckerle
Outstanding Political Coverage - Madeleine Overturf, Ted Corriero and Torie Seagraves, “Where is Stell Parker Selby?”
Best TV News Anchor - Madeleine Overturf
Draper Media, CoastTV's parent company, won multiple awards throughout the evening in between CoastTV, WBOC-TV and Delmarva Sports Network.