LONG NECK, Del. — WSJZ, the low-power transmission operation that carries CoastTV’s over-the-air signal to Long Neck and nearby beach communities, has been temporarily turned off because of excessive heat inside the building where the equipment is located.
The transmission facility will be turned back on once temperatures improve.
The outage only impacts over-the-air viewers in that part of Sussex County. CoastTV's other over-the-air transmission facilities across the Delmarva Peninsula are operating normally.
Cable, satellite and streaming services are not affected.