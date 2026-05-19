Antenna for over the air

Extreme heat is affecting one low-power transmission area in Sussex County.

LONG NECK, Del. — WSJZ, the low-power transmission operation that carries CoastTV’s over-the-air signal to Long Neck and nearby beach communities, has been temporarily turned off because of excessive heat inside the building where the equipment is located.

The transmission facility will be turned back on once temperatures improve.

The outage only impacts over-the-air viewers in that part of Sussex County. CoastTV's other over-the-air transmission facilities across the Delmarva Peninsula are operating normally.

Cable, satellite and streaming services are not affected.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

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