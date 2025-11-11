LEWES, Del. - Tuesday night at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes, Code Purple at the Cape gave a heartwarming presentation on how members of the community can help others who are less fortunate ahead of the colder months.
Mike Agnew, site director of Code Purple at the Cape, led the presentation and informed community members how they can volunteer their time and resources to help.
“Generally speaking, we look for volunteers. We have in-kind donations of food,” Agnew said. “We already know what we need, and there’s an Amazon wishlist out there, so people can contribute.”
Rick DeGeronimo, a night captain entering his fourth year, oversees the overnight supervisors at Code Purple at the Cape. He said the program makes a real difference.
“It’s the right thing to do, to lend a hand to a neighbor in need,” DeGeronimo said.
Previous attendees of Code Purple at the Cape were also recognized for the progress they have made in their lives. One former attendee, Kerry Gallup, spoke with CoastTV about how the program helped her and how she plans to give back in return.
“After my friend and I got our apartment, we’re still friends with the women volunteers who helped us out,” Gallup said.
Volunteers and donations are vital ways the community can support the cause. Code Purple at the Cape shelters open Dec. 1 in Delaware.