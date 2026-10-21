BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Code Purple at the Cape is expanding its emergency winter shelter services with a new men’s shelter in Bethany Beach.
The organization says the additional space is necessary to help meet the growing demand for overnight accommodations in coastal Sussex County.
The new shelter, located at Bethany Christian Church, will accommodate up to 12 men each night. It will join two existing shelters at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewes and Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
Together, the three locations will provide approximately 40 overnight accommodations for men and women during the winter shelter season, which runs from Dec. 1 through March 15.
According to the organization, Code Purple at the Cape provided nearly 3,500 overnight stays during the 2025-26 winter season.
Code Purple leaders anticipated growing demand for overnight accommodations. At the time, Mike Agnew, the organization’s site director, said an additional shelter was needed in the area.
As the organization expands, it is seeking volunteers from Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville and surrounding communities to assist with overnight supervision, guest registration and transportation.
“The success of Code Purple has always depended on the extraordinary generosity of ordinary people who are willing to give their time to help a neighbor in need,” Agnew said. “Opening a third shelter is an important milestone, but we cannot do it without volunteers.”
Volunteer shortages have previously affected emergency shelter operations in Sussex County. In December of 2024, a Code Purple women’s shelter in Milford was forced to close for two nights because of a shortage of overnight volunteers.
Code Purple at the Cape says no previous experience working in emergency shelters is required, and training will be provided.
The expansion also includes a second 16-passenger bus, provided with support from the state of Delaware, to transport shelter guests between Bethany Beach and daytime community services in Rehoboth Beach.
Code Purple at the Cape will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church to formally announce the new shelter and launch its volunteer recruitment effort.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up online to assist the shelter or learn more.