LEWES, Del. - Tuesday night, Code Purple volunteers met at the St. Jude of the Apostle Church in Lewes for training on the work they will do in the upcoming winter months. 

Volunteers took time at seven different stations around the church. These stations ranged from setting up beds, to getting into the building, and even how to operate the bus they use to shuttle those staying at the shelter.  

Gene Trainor, site director for the men's shelter at Code Purple at the Cape, says that this training was important because it allowed those in attendance to see how crucial every single contribution is. 

"You want to make sure nothing falls through the cracks. You want everything processed efficiently. There's a lot of different aspects to it, different folks involved." Trainor told CoastTV. 

Code Purple at the Cape shelters open up on Dec. 1, donations of clothes, electronics, and other items are welcomed and encouraged.

